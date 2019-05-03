Sunny Deol Or Sunny Leone, The BJP Will Lose In Punjab: Congress Leader

Sunny Deol, BJP's candidate from Gurdaspur in Punjab at roadshow on Thursday

Sunny Deol, the BJP's star candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur, came under attack from a Congress candidate on Thursday. Congress leader and party candidate from Hoshiarpur, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, said the BJP could field "Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone" but no one could stop the "Congress wave" in Punjab.

"The Narendra Modi government has failed miserably. They (BJP) can't find candidates even for three seats in Punjab. They have fielded Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. The BJP can bring Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone but no one will be able to stand before this aandhi," Mr Chabbewal said, referring to the Gurdaspur Congress candidate and Sunny Deol's rival Sunil Jakhar.

The Congress and the BJP have been sparring over the candidature of Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur.

Sunil Jakhar, sitting Congress lawmaker, who is pitted against Sunny Deol, questioned the actor-turned-politician's knowledge about the constituency. Accusing Sunny Deol of a "lack of understanding" of the issues in Punjab, Sunil Jakhar challenged his opponent to share his vision for Gurdaspur. "Politics is serious business and not time-pass activity," the Punjab Congress chief said.

"People are developing a perception about him that he is limited to cinema. Whenever he meets people and holds interactions with them, one will come to know about the real Sunny Deol," said Sunil Jakhar.

Taking a dig at the actor's short speech at a BJP rally in Gurdaspur on Monday, when he filed his nomination, Sunil Jakhar said, "He did not give any speech and just uttered dialogues from his movies."

The state BJP chief, Shwait Malik, hit out and dared the ruling Amarinder Singh government to show its report card.

The BJP's newest recruit is the third member of his family to join politics after his father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini. Welcoming him on board, the party recalled his patriotic movies.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

