PM's Poll Rally In Jharkhand Postponed By A Day Over Impending Cyclone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on May 5 was shifted by a day over the impending impact of the approaching cyclone Fani, expected to hit neighbouring Odisha on Friday morning, a BJP leader said.

PM Modi's rally at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district will now be held on May 6, said BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesman Rajesh Kumar Shukla.

He said the proposed rally of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum) listed on Friday has also been put off due to the cyclone.

The new date for Mr Adityanath's public meeting will be announced in a day or two, the spokesman said.

He said there was no change in the scheduled programme of BJP president Amit Shah, who will address an election rally at Agrico on May 8.

A high alert has been issued in view of cyclone Fani in East Singhbhum district on May 3 and 4, official sources said.

The district administration has declared closure of all private and government schools for two days starting tomorrow.

