General Election 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Uttar Pradesh

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 27, 2019 11:55 IST
Lok Sabha elections live updates: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: 

A day after filing his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address three rallies in the state today, in Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also address rallies in the state for the ongoing national elections.

BJP president Amit Shah will travel to Jharkhand and Odisha to campaign for his party. Mr Shah is scheduled to address rallies at Daltonganj in Palamu, Morada in Mayurbhanj district and Sukinda in Jajpur district.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Raebareli , Nand Mahar in Amethi and at Raniganj in Amethi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao, public meetings at Israuli Fatehpur tehsil, in Barabanki, Hazi Waris Ali Shah Dargah, Dewa at 4 pm and another roadshow at Barabanki.

Here are the LIVE Updates from 2019 Election Campaigning::


Apr 27, 2019
11:55 (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah Addresses A Public Meeting In Jharkhand's Palamu:
  • The people of the country have already decided to make Modiji as the prime minister again.
  • The country has attained the leadership Narendra Modi after years
  • This country has got a prime minister who takes decisive decision.
Apr 27, 2019
11:10 (IST)
Election 2019: PM Modi is ''Pradhan Prachar Mantri'' : Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to hold road shows and public meeting: Unnao road show at 12 noon, Israuli public meeting, Fatehpur tehsil at 3 pm, Hazi Waris Ali Shah Dargah, Dewa at 4 pm and a road show at Barabanki at 4:45 pm.
Apr 27, 2019
11:07 (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah will also address few public meetings:
Apr 27, 2019
11:06 (IST)
At Bihar Rally, Rahul Gandhi Calls Namesake On Stage, Crowd Cheers On

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh: Unchahar Public Meeting Ground in District Raebareli at 12:30 pm, P.M. Ground, Nand Mahar in District Amethi at 2:45 pm and  P.M. Ground, Raniganj in District Amethi at 4:15 pm.
Apr 27, 2019
11:03 (IST)
https://c.ndtvimg.com/2019-04/pe420lrg_pm-modi-in-varanasi_625x300_26_April_19.jpg

PM Modi will address three rallies today in Uttar Pradesh:  Hardoi at 11 am, Kannauj at 12:30 pm and in Sitapur at 2 pm.
