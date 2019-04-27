General Election 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections live updates: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

A day after filing his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address three rallies in the state today, in Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also address rallies in the state for the ongoing national elections.

BJP president Amit Shah will travel to Jharkhand and Odisha to campaign for his party. Mr Shah is scheduled to address rallies at Daltonganj in Palamu, Morada in Mayurbhanj district and Sukinda in Jajpur district.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Raebareli , Nand Mahar in Amethi and at Raniganj in Amethi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao, public meetings at Israuli Fatehpur tehsil, in Barabanki, Hazi Waris Ali Shah Dargah, Dewa at 4 pm and another roadshow at Barabanki.

