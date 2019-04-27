Mamata Ji Knows The Size Of PM's Kurtas: Congress Leader Raj Babbar

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Raj Babbar said does Mamata Banerjee knows PM Modi's kurta size

The Congress and the CPM trained its guns on Mamata Banerjee days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, said that the Bengal Chief Minister "personally" selected kurtas and sent him as gifts. While senior Congress leader Raj Babbar said he wondered how the Trinamool Congress chief knew the "size of Modi's kurtas", CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that there was a secret pact between Bengal's ruling party and the BJP, and "kushti (wrestling) in Bengal and dosti (friendship) in Delhi" won't work.

PM Modi on Wednesday in a "non-political" interview claimed that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition, including Mamata Banerjee, who sent him kurtas and Bengali sweets.

"Two products from West Bengal are famous across the world. One is sweets made of cottage cheese and another is the kurta. But till date, Mamata ji has not sent these to any of us or anyone else. If she wants to gift them, she sends it to only one person. So you can understand that she knows the size of the PM's kurta," Raj Babbar said told reporters in Kolkata on Friday.

The Congress leader drew flak from Trinamool Congress' Partha Chatterjee, who said that the film star (Raj Babbar) did not know courtesy. "He is not as experienced in politics, as he is in cinema. He doesn't know courtesy. He does not understand that courtesy and politics are not same," said the Trinamool Congress leader.

Questioning the Trinamool chief's anti-BJP stand, Raj Babbar accused her of helping the BJP's growth in Bengal. He alleged that the ruling party in Bengal resorted to violence as it was afraid of defeat if polls were free and fair. "It is shameful that the party (Trinamool Congress) doesn't have any respect for democratic norms," he claimed.

Senior Left leader Sitaram Yechury too questioned the need of keeping the gifts from Mamata Banerjee a hush-hush and wondered why PM Modi spoke about it only now.

"Why is it a secret that has to be told by PM Modi publicly now? Did you hear earlier ever about didi choosing kurtas for Modi? Why is this secrecy? This is a classic example of kushti and dosti...Is there a gameplan?" said Sitaram Yechury.

A bitter exchange over sweets and kurtas started between the Bengal Chief Minister and the PM Modi hours after the interview to Akshay Kumar. Mamata Banerjee responded to the Prime Minister's comment saying, it was Bengal's culture to welcome guests with sweets and gifts. "He will still get rossogollas but not a single vote," she said.

Later the Chief Minister sharpened her mild retort and said, "I will send him rossogollas made of mud and stone chips - just like cashew nuts and raisins are used in laddoos. One bite and it will break the teeth. That's the kind of mithai I will send," Mamata Banerjee said at a campaign rally in Asansol, where PM Modi had mocked her on Tuesday saying the "PM's chair is not for auction".

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.