Last Day Of Campaigning For Phase 3 Polls, PM Modi In Gujarat, Rajasthan: Live Updates

PM Narendra Modi is campaigning for the BJP today in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a political rally in Gujarat's Patan today, the last day of campaigning before the state's 26 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on April 23. BJP chief and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Sanand area in his constituency on the last day of the campaign after meeting leaders from Ghatlodia and Vejalpur Assembly constituencies. PM Modi has so far addressed poll rallies in Junagadh, Songadh, Amreli, Himmatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has addressed public gatherings at Vanthali in Junagadh, Bhuj is Kutch, Mahuva in Bhavnagar and Bardoli in south Gujarat. PM Modi will also address rallies in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Barmer today. Chittorgarh, a traditional BJP seat, was the flash point of the protests over the film Padmaavat last year. Today is the last day of election campaigning for Phase 3 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and respective Assembly polls. The campaigning for the April 23 polls will end at 5 pm today. On April 23, 115 Constituencies across 12 states and 2 Union Territories will go to polls.

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's rallies and other election news today: