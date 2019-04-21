NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Last Day Of Campaigning For Phase 3 Polls, PM Modi In Gujarat, Rajasthan: Live Updates

Today is the last day of election campaigning for Phase 3 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and respective Assembly polls. The campaigning for the April 23 polls will end at 5 pm today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 21, 2019 11:11 IST
PM Narendra Modi is campaigning for the BJP today in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a political rally in Gujarat's Patan today, the last day of campaigning before the state's 26 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on April 23. BJP chief and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Sanand area in his constituency on the last day of the campaign after meeting leaders from Ghatlodia and Vejalpur Assembly constituencies. PM Modi has so far addressed poll rallies in Junagadh, Songadh, Amreli, Himmatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has addressed public gatherings at Vanthali in Junagadh, Bhuj is Kutch, Mahuva in Bhavnagar and Bardoli in south Gujarat. PM Modi will also address rallies in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Barmer today. Chittorgarh, a traditional BJP seat, was the flash point of the protests over the film Padmaavat last year. Today is the last day of election campaigning for Phase 3 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and respective Assembly polls. The campaigning for the April 23 polls will end at 5 pm today. On April 23, 115 Constituencies across 12 states and 2 Union Territories will go to polls.

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's rallies and other election news today:


Apr 21, 2019
10:29 (IST)
Apr 21, 2019
10:15 (IST)
Congress' Latest Jibe At PM Modi, This Time Over Acchhe Din
Apr 21, 2019
10:13 (IST)
An FIR has been filed against Congress candidate from South Mumbai Milind Deora under section 171 of IPC (giving false statements for elections) and section 125 of the presentation of people's act (promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections), reported news agency ANI.
Apr 21, 2019
10:10 (IST)
BJP candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur meets her supporters before leaving for elections campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
