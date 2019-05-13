KCR's Federal Front Pitch Gets Cold Shoulder From MK Stalin: Sources

Election 2019: Telangana Chief Minister KCR met with MK Stalin for an hour-long meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's efforts to rope in DMK chief MK Stalin for a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front, did not go off the way he expected today. Sources said Mr Stalin -- a Congress ally who twice suggested the name of Rahul Gandhi for the post of the Prime Minister -- had instead, told him to support the Congress.

Last week, as Mr Rao made a fresh push for the Federal Front, meeting Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and seeking one with Mr Stalin. But the DMK chief was busy with campaigning, his party leaders had said - a comment that was seen as a signal of his unwillingness for the meeting.

Today, after the hour-long meeting, Mr Rao had left without speaking to the media. Sources in the DMK said Mr Stalin had declined the invite to join the Federal Front. He had also asked Mr Rao to lend support to the Congress-led UPA.

Later, party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai tweeted: "Our leader @mkstalin persuades Telengana CM KCR to support the congress alliance in a crucial meeting today! #Elections2019 State leaders will be the heroes after #23May2019".

There was no comment from the Mr Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Mr Rao's renewed push for the Federal Front last year had received lukewarm response from most leaders. Mayawati and her ally, Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav, had skipped the meeting, and Naveen Patnaik had not warmed to the idea. Only Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken of further meetings.

