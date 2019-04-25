Election 2019: Himachal BJP Chief Satpal Satti Gets Poll Body Notice For 'Will Cut off Arms' Threat

Earlier, poll body had barred Satpal Satti from holding rallies for his comments against Rahul Gandhi.

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti was today issued a notice by the Mandi District Electoral Officer for threatening to "chop off arms" of any one who opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a rally in Mandi on Wednesday, Mr Satti had said that he will "chop off the hands" that point a finger at the Prime Minister.

This was Mr Satti's second strike. Last week, the Election Commission (EC) had barred him from holding public rallies for 48 hours for an obscene comment against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The poll body said that the remarks were "indecent, derogatory and totally uncalled for".

Mr Satti was barred from holding public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in (electronic, print, social) media, EC Secretary Rahul Sharma had said in the order.

At a public event in Baddi town of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency last week, Mr Satti had said that when Mr Gandhi can call Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who refers to himself as India's chowkidar (watchman) -- a thief, he is also free to abuse the Congress president.

"Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, his mother is out on bail, his brother-in-law is out on bail, and yet he calls the Prime Minister a thief. A Punjabi man asked me to convey this to you with a heavy heart, and that inspires me to tell you this. If PM Modi is a thief, then you are a m********," he was heard saying in a video widely circulated on social media.

