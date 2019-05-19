Elections 2019: DMK Set For Comeback, With Help From Congress, Predicts Poll Of Polls

MK Stalin's DMK is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu in alliance with the Congress

The Congress-DMK alliance may trump the rival alliance of AIADMK and the BJP, Poll of Polls, an aggregate of exit polls, today said. Out of the 38 seats that went to polls, the Congress-DMK may win 26; the AIADMK-BJP may win 11.

The News 24-Todays Chanakya predicted that the DMK-Congress may win 31, while the AIADMK-BJP may win only 6. The News18 India-IPSOS poll says the DMK-Congress may win 22-24 seats, whereas the AIADMK-BJP alliance may win between 14 to 16 seats.

MK Stalin's DMK is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu in alliance with the Congress, contesting in 20 constituencies. The Congress is contesting nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry.

The BJP is contesting in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

In 2014 general elections, the DMK couldn't win even one seat. The AIADMK, led by J Jayalalithaa had won 37 out of 39 seats. The BJP and the PMK had won a seat each.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.