General Election 2019: Ex-Maldives President Congratulates PM Modi As Exit Polls Predict BJP Win

Mohamed Nasheed's congratulatory message comes after exit polls predicting a majority for NDA

With most of the exit polls predicting a majority for the NDA, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hoping that the island nation would continue to have close cooperation with the BJP-led government.

"As Indian polls close, congratulations are in order for @narendramodi and the BJP. I am sure the Maldives people and Govt will be delighted to continue their close cooperation with the PM and the BJP-led Govt," Mr Nasheed wrote on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

In November last year,PM Modi had visited the Maldives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih after he surprisingly defeated Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.

During President Solih's visit to India in December, New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.

Mr Nasheed's congratulatory message comes even as the counting of votes in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will begin on May 23.

Several exit polls on television channels have projected that the BJP-led NDA will retain power at the Centre with most pollsters giving PM Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Three exit polls including that of CNN News 18-IPSOS and India Today-Axis My India have predicted the NDA will retain power at the Centre with over 300 seats.

In the 2014 general elections, the NDA got 341 seats of which BJP alone accounted for 282 seats. The UPA had 60 seats of which 44 were won by the Congress.

