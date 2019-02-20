Seat-Sharing Talks Still On With Sharad Pawar's Party: Congress

Lok Sabha Election 2019: "There is a chance of change in the seat-sharing arrangement, including for Ahmednagar," Congress leader Vikhe Patil said.

All India | | Updated: February 20, 2019 16:16 IST
Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi with Sharad Pawar at the NCP leader's Delhi home


Ahmednagar: 

Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP are still on in Maharashtra, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Wednesday.

Discussions were still continuing over five to six Lok Sabha seats, including Ahmednagar, the senior Congress leader told PTI.

"There is a chance of change in the seat-sharing arrangement, including for Ahmednagar," Vikhe Patil said.

Notably, his son Sujay Vikhe Patil had in December last year said he will contest the election from Ahmednagar even if the Congress does not nominate him from there.

However, the senior Congress leader had downplayed the remarks, saying he was confident that his son will remain in the Congress and contest the Lok Sabha poll on party''s ticket.

Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra and six to seven other seats have been a bone of contention between the NCP and the Congress, which have decided to form an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP has been contesting the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

