BJP Leader Among 11 Charged For Taking Selfies Inside Polling Booth: Cops

They have been charged under the violation of the election code of conduct and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All India | | Updated: April 12, 2019 17:47 IST
BJP's Vikas Tiwari was also charged for taking selfies inside a polling booth during yesterday's election


Dehradun: 

A BJP leader and ten other persons were charged for taking selfies inside polling booths during yesterday's election in Uttarakhand, a senior state police official said on Friday.

They have been charged under the violation of the election code of conduct and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Inspector General (Law and Order) Deepam Seth in Dehradun said.

Udhamsingh Nagar SSP Balinderjit Singh said further action against the five persons will be taken only after a thorough probe.

Haridwar SSP Janmejay Khanduri said four cases have been filed in the district for taking selfies inside the polling booths, including the case against BJP leader Vikas Tiwari registered in Haridwar city.

The two other such cases were reported each in Nainital and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand. 



