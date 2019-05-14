Election 2019: 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants, Dancing Hanumans In Amit Shah's Kolkata Roadshow

Amit Shah, in a pink waistcoat, waved from the roof of a vehicle crawling through the crowds.

Artistes dressed as Lord Ram and other characters from the Ramayana, Hanuman, saffron-wearing supporters and chants of "Jai Shri Ram" filled the heart of Kolkata as BJP president Amit Shah took out a roadshow in his final push for Bengal on Tuesday.

"Today is Amit shah's 'Save Republic' rally," said a man in heavy Hanuman make-up, dancing to "Jai Shri Ram" blaring from a loudspeaker.

The procession started around 4.30 p m from Esplanade in central Kolkata to Swami Vivekananda''s house in north Kolkata.

Amit Shah, in a pink waistcoat, waved from the roof of a vehicle crawling through the crowds. Saffron balloons and BJP flags lined his route; it was heard that 10,000 kg of marigold petals had been arranged for the event. Tableaus of dancers were brought in from various states, said workers.

The spectacle is nothing like ever seen before in the West Bengal capital, remarked seasoned journalists.

The BJP alleged that its party posters and flags were removed by workers of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the roadshow.

"Mamata ji's goons and police removed all the posters and flags of our party. They escaped soon after we reached here," BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.

Since the Lok Sabha elections began on April 10, clashes and unseemly sparring between the BJP and Trinamool have marked the campaign in West Bengal.

Workers of two parties have repeatedly clashed with each other on polling days.

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats. Of these, 31 parliamentary constituencies have already voted. The remaining will vote on May 19, on the last day of the national election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.