All You Need To Know About Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: 10 Facts

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has campaigned exhaustively in Amethi and Raebareli. (File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today revealed his party's plan in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok sabha election, after being left out of the alliance between Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. He announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's foray into active politics, making her the in-charge of the party in the politically vital state that sends 80 lawmakers to parliament.