All You Need To Know About Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: 10 Facts

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today revealed his party's plan in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok sabha election, after being left out of the alliance between Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. He announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's foray into active politics, making her the in-charge of the party in the politically vital state that sends 80 lawmakers to parliament.
Here are 10 facts on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra:
Born in 1972, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. She is the sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
She went to school in Delhi. She studied Psychology in graduation. She completed her masters in Buddhist studies in 2010.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is married to businessman Robert Vadra and has two children.
She is the grand-daughter of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She is often compared with her grand-mother and is popular in the Nehru-Gandhi bastion-- Amethi and Raebareli
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen as a natural in politics but she has confined herself to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi - Amethi and Raebareli - till now.
In national and state elections since 2004, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has campaigned exhaustively in Amethi and Raebareli.
After the party's dismal show in successive assembly election, workers were demanding a bigger role for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Congress.
The Congress last year said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was playing a "major role" in many ways within the party and would continue to do so, but asserted that this should not be seen as an indication that she would contest elections.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said last year that she would not contest the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli. "There is no question of me contesting from Raebareli, my mother will be contesting from there," she had told NDTV.
Asked whether it was a precursor for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the national election, due by May, Rahul Gandhi said today: "It is up to Priyanka if she wants to. My main point is we won't play on the back foot - be it UP or Gujarat or anywhere."