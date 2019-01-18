'Joke To Say We'll Carry BJP On Our Back': AIADMK Leader On Alliance

M Thambidurai said there is no scope for the BJP to establish itself in the state (File)

The AIADMK would not carry the BJP on its back, party's senior leader M Thambidurai said today, responding to speculation that the Amit Shah-led party was eyeing the ruling party in Tamil Nadu for an alliance. He called the idea a joke, adding that the BJP had no scope in the southern state.

"It is a joke to say that we will carry BJP on our back and help them gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. We will work to strengthen our party, let them work to strengthen theirs," Mr Thambidurai said on Thursday.

"What sin has the AIADMK committed to carry BJP on its shoulders? There is no scope for the BJP to establish itself in the state. The AIADMK will strive to ensure its growth, but will not carry any other party on its shoulders."

The BJP lost many important allies-- including Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP-- last year over differences. The party has maintained an acrimonious relationship with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and is being threatened by allies in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP recently said it was looking for new allies, especially in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached out to potential partners, saying the BJP's doors were "always open for parties".

The BJP's main political rival, the Congress, is also struggling with its allies. The Rahul Gandhi-led party's idea of a Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh fizzled out after Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav chose to leave it out of their alliance. Many other regional partners are non-committal on the Congress's pan-India, anti-BJP alliance.

There is also a rival proposed alliance at offing. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have been meeting regional leaders with his proposal of a federal alliance without the Congress .

AIADMK's rival, MK Stalin's DMK, is in talks with the Congress for an alliance. Mr Stalin had recently proposed the name of Rahul Gandhi as the opposition block's prime ministerial face. The idea was shot down by other members.

In 2014, the BJP had formed a six-party alliance comprising smaller parties like DMDK, PMK, and MDMK. The alliance, however, could win only two of the 39 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP couldn't even open its account.

With inputs from ANI