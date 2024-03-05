Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Amethi Saga - Crucial Battle For Prestigious Seat

Amethi had been a stronghold for the Congress for decades, until 2019

Amethi, a name synonymous with high-profile electoral battles, is gearing up for another significant Lok Sabha election in 2024. Over the years, this constituency has been a stronghold for the Congress party, electing members of the Nehru-Gandhi family such as Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. However, the 2019 elections marked a turning point when Smriti Irani of the BJP clinched the historic Gandhi bastion from the Congress, altering its long-standing political legacy.

Amethi's electorate, predominantly rural at 96 per cent, with an urban fraction of merely 4 per cent, comprises a substantial Scheduled Castes population at 26.6 per cent. The religious demography reveals 85 per cent Hindus and 15 per cent Muslims. Analysing the last five Lok Sabha results, there is a clear shift in voter preference, from Congress's highest vote share of 71.8 per cent in 2009 to BJP's victory with 49.7 per cent in 2019. Notably, stalwarts like the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have never won this seat, emphasising the stronghold of the Congress and now the emerging dominance of the BJP.

Amethi demographics

The Gandhis' connection with Amethi is deep-rooted, highlighted by historical wins of its members from this seat. However, Smriti Irani's 2019 triumph showcased a significant political upheaval. Delving into history, notable battles include Rajiv Gandhi's overwhelming victories in 1981 and 1984 against formidable opponents like Sharad Yadav and Maneka Gandhi. The influence of leaders like BSP founder Kanshi Ram, who contested in 1989, adds to the seat's political richness.

Amethi seat Lok Sabha election vote share

Amethi comprises four assembly segments, currently shared between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. This division reflects a competitive political landscape, suggesting an intense upcoming election. As strategists from both camps analyse these factors, the 2024 election is poised to be a riveting contest, likely influenced by past legacies, current leadership, and voter dynamics, ensuring Amethi remains a key battleground in Indian politics.