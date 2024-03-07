Lok Sabha 2024: Congress's Dominance Continues In Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor continues to command a formidable presence in Thiruvananthapuram

A stronghold of historical significance and modern-day prominence, Thiruvananthapuram tells a story of consistency amidst change. Shashi Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, continues to command a formidable presence in this vibrant southern city.

Electoral Trends and Demographics

Over the past two decades, Mr Tharoor's electoral performance has seen remarkable stability, with voter turnout witnessing an upward trajectory. In 2019, the electorate turnout peaked at 73.70 per cent, marking a significant rise from previous elections. Analysing the demographic composition, the urban populace constitutes a substantial majority at 74 per cent, reflecting Thiruvananthapuram's status as a bustling metropolis. Furthermore, with Hindus comprising 65 per cent and Christians 25 per cent of the population, religious diversity adds another layer to the constituency's political dynamics.

Political Landscape

Thiruvananthapuram, often synonymous with the iconic Padmanabhaswamy temple, serves as a microcosm of Kerala's political intricacies. Despite being a traditional bastion of the Congress (INC) party, the landscape has witnessed subtle shifts. In recent years, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has made inroads, dominating seven out of eight assembly seats. However, Mr Tharoor's consistent performance at the Lok Sabha level underscores the resilience of the Congress in the face of evolving political tides.

Delving into the annals of history, the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat has witnessed a diverse array of representatives. From independents to stalwarts like VK Menon, who served as India's Defence Minister, the seat's legacy is rich and multifaceted. Out of 18 elections, the Congress has clinched victory nine times, showcasing its enduring appeal to the electorate. Notably, the BJP, although yet to secure a win, emerged as the primary challenger in the previous election, signalling a burgeoning political landscape.

As Thiruvananthapuram gears up for another electoral bout, the stage is set for a riveting contest. Mr Tharoor's incumbency, coupled with the constituency's diverse demographics and historical significance, promises a keenly watched electoral spectacle. With each vote cast against the backdrop of tradition and modernity, the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat stands as a beacon of democratic vibrancy in the heart of Kerala.