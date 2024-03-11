Lok Sabha 2024: BJP's Stronghold Hamirpur Prepares for Electoral Showdown

Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh has long been a bastion for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since 1998, BJP candidates have clinched victory here consistently, establishing a firm grip on the constituency. Notably, Anurag Thakur has emerged as a formidable force, securing the seat since 2009, following in the footsteps of his father, Prem Kumar Dhumal, who held the seat for four terms.

Historical Victories and Margins

The electoral history of Hamirpur reflects the BJP's dominance. Suresh Chandel of BJP triumphed in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 1998, 1999, and 2004. Anurag Thakur's victories in 2014 and 2019 further solidified the party's position. Notably, Thakur's 2019 win witnessed a staggering victory margin of about 4 lakh votes, underscoring the electorate's continued support for BJP in the region.

Congress' Struggle

While BJP has maintained its stronghold, Congress has faced an uphill battle in Hamirpur. Despite occasional victories, Congress has failed to break BJP's winning streak significantly. The last time Congress secured the seat was in 1996, under Vikram Singh's tenure.

Key Statistics and Trends

Hamirpur constituency encompasses a predominantly rural electorate, with a Hindu majority. Over the years, BJP's vote share has demonstrated resilience, consistently surpassing the 50% mark in most elections. Anurag Thakur's overwhelming mandate in 2019, with a vote share of 69%, underscores the enduring support for BJP in the region.

Upcoming Election Dynamics

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, Hamirpur braces for another electoral showdown. With Anurag Thakur's incumbency and BJP's historical dominance, the party appears poised to maintain its grip on the constituency. However, with shifting political landscapes and emerging narratives, the contest promises to be intriguing, with both BJP and Congress vying for supremacy in this crucial battleground.

With Anurag Thakur at the helm, backed by BJP's longstanding legacy and a robust organizational framework, Hamirpur emerges as a key battleground in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.