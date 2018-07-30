Lok Janshakti Party Now Says It Trusts BJP Government After Ultimatum

Chirag Paswan said he expects the government to take necessary steps in a day or two

After giving an ultimatum to the Centre for promulgating an ordinance to strengthen the SC/ST Act and removal of the Chairman of National Green Tribunal, the Lok Janshakti Party today said it has faith in the BJP-led government that its demands would be met.

Addressing a press conference, Chirag Paswan, party MP and son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, criticised opposition parties mainly Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party for being ambiguous on "the burning issues" affecting the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"Earlier on Friday, I had said that we are not on contradictory terms with the government. It has not done anything to worry us. It has agreed to all demands we have made so far, be it promotion in reservation or UGC issue," Chirag Paswan said.

"We trust the government. We are hopeful that these demands will also be fulfilled when time comes. I expect the government will take necessary steps in a day or two."

The MP from Jamuai in Bihar said misconception was being spread by Congress and other opposition parties that the National Democratic Alliance government was against SC/ST communities.

"Congress is indulging in a vicious propaganda to malign the image of NDA government as anti-Dalit. While its leader (Mallikarjun) Kharge raises questions over SC/ST issues in Parliament, another leader Ashwini Kumar backs NGT Chairman AK Goel, who earlier (as Supreme Court judge) weakened the SC/ST Act," he remarked.

"I demand that Rahul Gandhi make his stand clear on these issues. Does he support the demand for Goel's removal?"

He also called upon all opposition parties to clear their stand on the issue.

Accusing Mayawati of maintaining silence on the issue, he said: "As Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, she had in 2007 issued an order that no arrest can be made in an atrocity complaint until the matter is investigated by a senior police official. Also, no case could be registered until a medical check-up is done. There are similarities in what she did then and the latest order passed by (Justice) Goel," he said.

Among the other demands of LJP are introduction of reservation in private sector jobs and placing reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to counter the opposition charge that the government is bent on ending quota in education and government service.