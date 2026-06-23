She Saw Body, Did Not React At All: Father On Son Killed By Fiancee Near Pune

The family members of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to death off a cliff by his fiancee Siya Goyal on June 18, have alleged that her family knew about her love affair but still pushed for the marriage.

Ketan's grandfather alleged that Siya's aunt and uncle pushed for the match despite knowing about her affair with Chetan. "We have known the girl's family for 35 years. How could they do this to us? Siya's uncle and aunt pushed for the match despite knowing about her affair," he said, questioning why they insisted on the alliance.

Ketan's grieving father, Vishal Agarwal, asked why Siya did not simply refuse the marriage if she loved someone else.

"If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused. We would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset is this? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed. Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from - their family, their upbringing?" he said.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly killed by his fiancee and her lover at Lohagad Fort on June 18, where they had gone trekking.

His father told NDTV that at first the family thought it was an accident. "But when the police came with his body, Sia didn't show any reaction. There was no sadness on her face and that bothered us," the father said.

"The two - Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal - went up the fort together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top. The police were helpful and solved the case very quickly. SP, Rural, Sandeep Singh Gill shared the details with us and arrested both individuals," the father added.

Ketan's uncle, Vijay Agarwal, told NDTV that the family expects strict punishment for the accused. "The only son of the family has been snatched away. The guilty must be hanged and all others who helped them must also be brought to justice," he demanded.

According to the family, Siya insisted on a trekking trip to Lohagad Fort a day before her birthday and Ketan agreed.

Initially, Siya told the family that Ketan had slipped off a cliff while posing for a picture. The investigation later found that he was pushed into a gorge by Siya and Chetan. Ketan's body was recovered from the gorge after a three-hour operation.

According to police, Siya and her lover Chetan Chaudhry have admitted to the crime.

Ketan and Siya got engaged in February and were scheduled to marry in November. Ketan's family runs a well-known construction business in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune. His wedding was scheduled for November in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests, sources said. Preparations were in full swing. "The families were happy. This incident has come as a huge shock to both families," a relative said.