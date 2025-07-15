Living With Lover, UP Woman Strangles 5-Year-Old Daughter, Blames Husband

A woman, living with her lover, has been arrested for strangling her five-year-old daughter at their Lucknow home late on Monday night and then pinning the blame on her husband, said the police.

Roshi Khan, apparently losing control of her voice and panicked, called the cops and said that her husband, Shahrukh Khan, killed their daughter. When the cops asked why, the woman is reported to have told them that the two were fighting and he wanted to implicate her.

The story, said the cops, did not add up.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman lied to the cops. She was living separately with her lover, Udit Jaiswal, after a fight with her husband, said the cops.

The husband reached the house late on Monday night. The lover was not present at the time. The couple soon got into a fight and the woman choked her daughter to death to trap her husband, said the police.

"The post-mortem of the girl has been done. We are questioning Roshni Khan. Everyone is shocked by the news that a daughter was murdered by her own mother due to a love affair," said Lucknow West Deputy Commissioner of police Vishwajeet Srivastava.