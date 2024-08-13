'Living Wall Memorial'': UP Man Tattoos Names Of 631 Soldiers On His Body

He began by tattooing the names of the 559 soldiers who were killed in the line of duty in Kargil

A young man from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has tattooed the names of 631 soldiers killed in the line of duty, including Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Lakshmi Bai and Bhagat Singh, on his body. This extraordinary act has earned Abhishek Gautam a place in the India Book of Records and the title of "Living Wall Memorial".

The 31-year-old's journey began with a trip to Leh-Ladakh, where the heroic tales of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Kargil inspired him.

"The Indian Army saved one of my friends during an incident and throughout our journey, we felt safe as the soldiers were always there," Mr Gautam said, as per the Indian Defence Research Wing.

"Since then I have been thinking about a befitting way to pay tribute to them. That's when the idea of getting inked came to my mind," he said.

Mr Gautam explained how he spent an entire year researching the names of the Kargil soldiers and meeting their families. He then found a tattoo artist in Delhi to design and ink the tattoos. Despite doctors warning him about the risks, he acted on his decision.

He began by tattooing the names of the 559 soldiers who were killed in the line of duty in Kargil. He also created a memorial pillar on his body.

Mr Gautam's family, including his wife, were initially unaware of his decision but later came to support his unique endeavour.

His motivation was clear. "Nowadays, people show their patriotism on August 15, January 26, or during India-Pakistan cricket matches, but otherwise, they are indifferent. While I couldn't join the Indian Army, I wanted a daily reminder of my patriotism and these tattoos serve that purpose," he said.

In 1999, India and Pakistan fought the Kargil War, sparked by the infiltration of Pakistani troops and terrorists into the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir's Kargil district. India responded with military force, launching Operation Vijay to chase the intruders, leading to a three-month conflict with intense fighting and artillery duels.

Ultimately, India recaptured key positions, and Pakistani forces withdrew by July 1999, resulting in significant casualties on both sides. India lost around 550 soldiers, while Pakistan is estimated to have lost over 700.