'Lively Interaction': Nirmala Sitharaman's Chat With Students Over Lunch At Bhawan Canteen

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with students at Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana Bhawan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today visited Andhra Pradesh Bhawan and Telangana Bhawan in Delhi, where she held discussions with college students and those who aspire to join the central civil services through the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Ms Sitharaman spoke to the students as they enjoyed a meal at the bhavan canteens, her office said in a post on the microblogging website X.

Lively interaction with students during lunchtime at Andhra/Telangana Bhavan canteen in Delhi. Also UPSC aspirants were curious about India becoming 3rd largest economy. Discussed issues on infra, ₹&$, New Edu.Policy, entry into politics, Privatisation & Employment. Good wishes...

"The students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu enthusiastically asked her questions about the future prospects of the Indian economy, opportunities in the sunrise sectors for the youth, how the digital economy is shaping India, India's hosting of the G20, and other issues being raised in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections such as inheritance and wealth tax," the Finance Minister's office said in the post.

Glimpses from the interaction which Smt @nsitharaman had with students at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan and Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi.



ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ మరియు తెలంగాణ భవన్‌లో విద్యార్థులతో సంభాషించిన దృశ్యాల చిత్రమాలిక

Ms Sitharaman told the students that digital payments via UPI in India have been creating records month after month, and that India's stack was praised by world leaders during the G20 presidency. She also explained opportunities and concerns linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Smt @nsitharaman pays floral tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at his statue during her visit to Andhra Pradesh Bhawan and Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi.



ఈ రోజు ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్ భవనం మరియు తెలంగాణ భవనం సందర్శించిన శ్రీమతి నిర్మలా సీతారామన్ భారత రత్న బాబా సాహెబ్ అంబేడ్కర్ కి పుష్ప...

The government is committed to providing varied skill sets to the youth in order to not only help them get ample employment opportunities, but also create employment opportunities for others, her office said. She highlighted to the students the success of MUDRA and low-cost collateral-free credit schemes and how they are helping people become job creators.

The Finance Minister paid floral tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at his statue during her visit to the two bhavans.