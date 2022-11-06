Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 7 Seats In 6 States Begins

Election Results 2022: Counting begins at 8 am and results are usually expected by noon.

The results of the elections in seven assembly constituencies in six states will be declared today. While the results are likely to upset the math for current state governments, the contests are seen as a battle for family legacy in Haryana and prestige battles in Telangana, Bihar and Maharashtra.

With regional parties putting up a united front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections - just a year and a half away - the poll results could serve as booster shots, or perception busters, depending on the results

The key polls were held on November 3 in Admapur in Hryana, Gopalganj (Bihar), Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode (Telangana), Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh), and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

The fierce battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Here are the Live Updates on the election results:

Nov 06, 2022 08:01 (IST) Counting of votes for elections to seven assembly seats in six states begins.

Nov 06, 2022 07:38 (IST) Results Of Key Polls In 6 States Today, Eyes On Prestige Battles



Nov 06, 2022 07:21 (IST) Election 2022: Adampur election witnessed 75% voter turnout

Former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's family seat, Admapur will decide whether his grandson Bhavya Bishnoi can carry the 68-year legacy forward after switching from the Congress to BJP. Bhavya's father Kuldeep Bishnoi, who led the family into the BJP, resigned as Adampur MLA as he defected, leading to this bypoll. Over 75 per cent of the voters exercised their rights in the election. Counting will take place in 13 rounds.

Nov 06, 2022 07:00 (IST) In Gopalganj, the RJD is hoping to oust the BJP which has held it for nearly two decades now. It has put up Mohan Prasad Gupta, from among the older party cadre, against the BJP's Kusum Devi, whose husband Subhas Singh's death necessitated the election.

Nov 06, 2022 06:59 (IST) Election Results 2022: Bihar sees first contest since Nitish Kumar's dumped BJP



Bihar is seeing the first contest - on two seats - since Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. In Mokama, RJD's candidate was Neelam Devi, wife of Anant Singh, a strongman-politician disqualified after being convicted of illegally keeping guns.

Nov 06, 2022 06:52 (IST) Election Results 2022: Among the seven seats which witnessed a tough contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the BJP held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

