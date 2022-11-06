Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 7 Seats In 6 States Begins

The results of the elections in seven assembly constituencies in six states will be declared today. While the results are likely to upset the math for current state governments, the contests are seen as a battle for family legacy in Haryana and prestige battles in Telangana, Bihar and Maharashtra.
With regional parties putting up a united front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections - just a year and a half away - the poll results could serve as booster shots, or perception busters, depending on the results
The key polls were held on November 3 in Admapur in Hryana, Gopalganj (Bihar), Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode (Telangana), Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh), and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
The fierce battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Here are the Live Updates on the election results:
Former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's family seat, Admapur will decide whether his grandson Bhavya Bishnoi can carry the 68-year legacy forward after switching from the Congress to BJP. Bhavya's father Kuldeep Bishnoi, who led the family into the BJP, resigned as Adampur MLA as he defected, leading to this bypoll. Over 75 per cent of the voters exercised their rights in the election. Counting will take place in 13 rounds.