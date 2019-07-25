Live Updates: Lok Sabha Debates Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi:
The Triple Talaq is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today.
The bill to ban instant Triple Talaq is being discussed in the Lo Sabha. The Bill has been taken up for consideration amid opposition from Congress and other parties. Opposition is against the bill in its current form, contending that it would end up victimising Muslims.
The new law provides for a three-year jail term for Muslim men who get an instant divorce by uttering "Talaq" thrice. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its lawmakers, asking them to be present in the lower house for the voting.
While the bill is expected to have a smooth passage through Lok Sabha, roadblocks are expected in the upper house. A chunk of parties, including Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress will object to the bill in the Rajya Sabha. Even ally Nitish Kumar has said his Janata Dal United will oppose it.
The government contends that the bill is vital for promoting gender equity. Central ministers have gone public saying it is tied to the Prime Minister's new motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".
Here are the Live Updates on the Lok Sabha proceedings on Triple Talaq Bill:
Indian Union Muslim League also opposes the Bill. PK Kunhallkutty.
Revolutionary Socialist Party's NK Premachandran, a Member of Parliament from Kerala, is opposing the Triple Talaq Bill. "The purpose of the Bill is to penalise Muslim men," he says.
"Why the government is not ready to make a legislation on mob lynching, when it has been directed by the Supreme Court. This is a politically motivated Bill to target a particular community," he adds.
"Irrespective of religion, all women are equal in the eyes of law. Why should Muslim women be left to fend for themselves? So many countries are bringing a law against Triple Talaq, then why can't a secular country like India do it," he says.
Mr Prasad refers to a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh where a woman was given triple talaq because of her habit of cleaning her teeth with tobacco. The woman had claimed that her husband and her in-laws have been tortured her demanding dowry ever since she got married seven months back.
Ravi Shankar Prasad pushes for passage of Triple Talaq Bill citing one of the Supreme Court judges comment on Triple Talaq. "One judge had said Triple Talaq is arbitrary and unconstitutional so should be abolished. Another judge said Teen talaq is wrong by law, while other judges said that a law should be made against it," he says.
Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad initiates a debate in favour of the Triple Talaq Bill. "What is not right in the Shariat should be corrected in law," he says.
The BJP has asked all its MPs to be present in House when the Bill is brought for passage. Following the government's move to bring the Bill to ban Triple Talaq, the Congress hit back saying the community should be consulted first.