Live Updates: Tear Gas Fired As Farmers Prepare To Resume Delhi March

Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their "Delhi Chalo" march today after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began their march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points between Punjab and Haryana since then.

Here are the LIVE updates on the farmers' protests:

Feb 21, 2024 11:37 (IST) Human Chain, Barbed Wire: Delhi's Border Areas Fortified On Both Sides



The Shambhu border, which separates Haryana and Punjab, has become Ground Zero for the ongoing farmers' protest. Farmer leaders have been strategically positioned in a buffer zone to avoid potential clashes with the police. The Shambhu border, which separates Haryana and Punjab, has become Ground Zero for the ongoing farmers' protest. Farmer leaders have been strategically positioned in a buffer zone to avoid potential clashes with the police.