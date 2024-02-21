Human Chain, Barbed Wire: Delhi's Border Areas Fortified On Both Sides

Despite four rounds of talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers, the stalemate continues

The Shambhu border, which separates Haryana and Punjab, has become Ground Zero for the ongoing farmers' protest. Farmer leaders have been strategically positioned in a buffer zone to avoid potential clashes with the police.

In preparation for a march towards Delhi, farmer organisations have formed a human chain at the Shambhu border. On one side, a lineup of excavators and tractors stands in defiance, and the Haryana Police on the other. The Punjab and Haryana Police are on high alert, with concerns over the potential use of heavy machinery by the protesting farmers to break barricades and enter Haryana.

As the confrontation intensifies, Delhi Police has fortified the national capital with a multi-layered security apparatus. Delhi's critical border points - Singhu Border, Tikri Border, and Ghazipur Border - are fortified with barricades made of barbed wire, nails, cement, and stone walls, supplemented by water cannons and anti-riot equipment.

The imposition of security measures includes the deployment of long-range acoustic devices (LRAD), producing unbearable noise, and the cancellation of all leaves for Delhi Police personnel. Historical landmarks like the Red Fort and India Gate have also been placed under heavy security.

The Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana have become focal points of the ongoing standoff. Farmers, equipped with excavators, are determined to break through the barricades erected by Haryana security personnel.

Despite four rounds of talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers, the stalemate continues. The recent rejection of the government's proposal to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops at the minimum support price (MSP) for five years has further fueled the resolve of the protesting farmers.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk text-message services in seven districts. Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa remain under these restrictions, emphasizing the government's concerns about maintaining law and order. Despite the confrontational atmosphere, farmer leaders insist on a peaceful march towards Delhi from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

The demands put forth by the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, and a farm loan waiver, remain at the core of the agitation.