Kept Order Despite Haryana Cops Injuring 160 Farmers: Punjab To Centre

Tear gas was used again at the Shambhu border on Wednesday.

In a strong response to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the farmer agitation, the Punjab government has said it is "completely wrong" to say that the state is allowing protesters to gather at the borders. It has claimed that despite over 160 people being injured because of the use of tear gas shells, rubber bullets, drones and physical force by the Haryana Police, the Punjab government has maintained the law and order situation "with responsibility".

Following reports of over 14,000 people gathering along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys and other vehicles ahead of the resumption of the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had raised concern about the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in Punjab and asked the state government to take action.

In the letter, written by Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Wednesday, the state government has said it has not received the orders passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court the previous day, in which it had asked the farmers not to use tractor-trolleys on the road. The order has not been uploaded on the court's website either, it said.

Mr Verma pointed out that the farmers were going to Delhi to protest and were stopped on the border of Punjab and Haryana due to restrictions on movement.

"So far, more than 160 people have been injured by tear gas shells, rubber bullets, physical force and drones used by the Haryana Police. Even after that, the Punjab government has maintained the law and order situation with responsibility," the letter said.

Calling for showing more sympathy towards the farmers, the chief secretary said that law and order should be handled in a more sensitive manner during protests because Punjab is a border state.

The Punjab government also emphasised that it has played an important role in the negotiations, pointing out that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had attended three of the four meetings between the Centre and the farmers. Mr Mann had sent a Cabinet minister and high-ranking officials to the lone meeting that he could not attend, the letter said.

The secretary said 2,000 policemen, including DIG-rank IPS and Provincial Police Service officers from the Punjab Police are working to maintain peace and order. "We are constantly monitoring the situation and will take steps if necessary," he said.

Tear gas was used again at the Shambhu border on Wednesday after farmers attempted to march towards Delhi to press their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. Facing off against the farmers, who have lined up with earth-moving machines, the Haryana Police has warned the farmers to stand down.

Warning against "unruly elements" trying to "hijack talks", Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has invited farmers back to the negotiation table for a fifth round of discussions and urged the protesters to remain peaceful.