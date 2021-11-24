Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Delhi Air Pollution Issue

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant will hear the plea.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a public interest litigation on the worrying situation in Delhi due to air pollution. The court has asked the centre and state governments to comply with all the measures declared by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

It had earlier observed that TV debates are causing more air pollution than anything else and everybody has their own agenda while hearing cases relating to increasing air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The center has proposed a slew of measures including a ban on entry of all trucks in Delhi except vehicles carrying essential goods, shutting down of schools and 50 per cent attendance in offices of GNCTD to reduce air pollution.

Delhi's air quality slipped into the very poor category this morning as low temperatures and slow surface winds allowed accumulation of pollutants. The city's air quality index (AQI) read 357 at 9 am.

Here are the Live Updates on Delhi Air Pollution hearing:

Nov 24, 2021 10:34 (IST) Very poor air quality in Delhi as winds slow down

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds on Sunday and Monday had led to an improvement in the air quality.

The 24-hour average AQI read 290 on Tuesday, the second best AQI reading this month since November 1 (281). Delhi has seen very poor or severe air quality on the rest of the days.