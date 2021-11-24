'Look At Signal We're Sending To World': Supreme Court On Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air quality index was in the "very poor" category today. (File photo)

As the Delhi air quality crisis continues three weeks on, the Supreme Court today said it won't close the case "even if (the) pollution (level) goes down now".

"This is the national capital. Look at the signal we are sending to the world," the top court told the government this morning.

"Take the measures for the next three days. We will hear the case again on Monday. In the meantime, if the situation improves, lift some bans," the court directed.

In a stern warning, the government was told, "Even if the pollution level goes down now, we will continue to hear this case and issue directions."

The authorities have been told to "predict the situation based on statistics and take action in anticipation so that the situation does not go severe".

The acceptable levels of the AQI (air quality index) for the national capital should be defined, the court underscored.

"Now there are supercomputers... there needs to be a statistical model," the court said.