Live Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm May Hit Gujarat On June 12, Says Weather Office

A severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night with a wind speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm in 12 hours and then turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours.With the warning of a heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert. IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains with winds blowing at the speed of over 110 kms on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

