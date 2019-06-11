Live Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm May Hit Gujarat On June 12, Says Weather Office

A severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night with a wind speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm in 12 hours and then turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours.With the warning of a heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert. IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains with winds blowing at the speed of over 110 kms on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
Here are the weather live updates:
- A severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night with a wind speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
- "It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours.
- With the warning of a heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning.
- Gujarat is at present reeling under severe heat wave as the maximum temperatures in major cities, including Ahmedabad, hovering over 43 degrees Celsius since the last week of May.
- Gujarat Meteorological Department Director Jayanta Sarkar said
- the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cause heavy rains and winds in the coastal districts of Saurashtra, like Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Jamangar, Porbandar, Dwarka and also Kutch.
- Gujarat has been put on alert following Indian Meteorlogical Department's (IMD) prediction of the deep depression in the Arabian Sea developing into a severe cyclonic storm and causing heavy rainfall in the coastal areas.
- With the warning of a heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
- The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert.
- IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains with winds blowing at the speed of over 110 kms on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
- It has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.
- A cyclone is likely in the Arabian Sea some 300 kilometres off the country's west coast between June 11-12, a Maharashtra government advisory.
- The cyclone will not be hitting the state. It will, however, result in gusty winds and a turbulent sea.
- Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.
- Monsoon is expected to arrive in Konkan and Mumbai regions during this period.
- The Maharashtra government has also asked farmers not to rush into sowing as the onset of the south west monsoon has been delayed. After the early showers, the soil needs time to be ready for germination.
- There was no relief from the heatwave conditions in north and central regions of India even as monsoon advanced in Kerala on Sunday.
- The weather office warned that heatwave conditions will prevail in north and central India next week, and predicted "severe heatwave" in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next two days.
- On Sunday, Sri Ganganagar in western Rajasthan was the hottest place in the country at 48.5 degrees Celsius, while Churu and Kota districts of the state followed close behind, recording a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius each.
- A dust storm is expected to hit Delhi today afternoon, weather officials said, as the city witnessed a cloudy sky in the morning.
- The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
- Weather Office officials said, traces of rain were recorded in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area.
- On Monday, Delhi witnessed its hottest June, with mercury soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in Palam area.
- Thunderstorm with light rainfall or very light rainfall has been forecast for areas in north-west Delhi and south-west Delhi.