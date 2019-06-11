Gujarat On Alert As Cyclonic Storm Vayu Closes In

Gujarat Cyclone: The cyclonic storm Vayu may hit Gujarat coast on June 13 early morning.

With cyclonic storm Vayu intensifying in the Arabian sea coast, the weather department has put Gujarat on alert. Mumbai will also get affected by cyclonic storm Vayu, but not severely. It is expected to hit Gujarat coast on June 13. A heavy rainfall warning has been issued in parts of Gujarat in the next few days. Cyclonic storm Vayu is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region with windspeed going up to go up to 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on June 13 morning, the Indian Metereological Department has said.

The weatherman has put across an 'orange message' for south Gujarat region on June 12, which warns authorities to be prepared.

Private forecaster skymet said that a deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Vayu today. "By that time it would be abeam Mumbai. With long sea travel, low vertical wind shear, and warm sea surface temperatures, the probable cyclone is further expected to gain strength and intensify into a severe cyclone storm," the private forecaster added.

"Mumbai will also be affected Cyclone Vayu but not severely. The cyclone is expected to cross from 250-300 km away, parallel to the Mumbai coast tomorrow, early morning. A cyclonic warning has been issued for fishermen and people living near the coastline," KS Hosalikar, Mumbai weather official was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

With cyclonic storm intensifying into a severe cyclone Vayu, places like Jamnagar, Somnath, Porbandar, Dwarka and Nailiya in Kutch would be impacted. It could even herald pre-monsoons rain across Gujarat.

Cyclone Vayu might bring light showers to cities, like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj on June 12 and June 13.

Cyclone Vayu is expected to be closest to the Saurashtra Coast by June 12 and between June 12 and June 14, the western-most parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat could witness squally winds and heavy to very heavy rains, weather officials said.

(With Inputs From ANI, IANS)