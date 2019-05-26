PM To Pay Tribute To Sardar Patel, Hold Meeting In Gujarat Today: LIVE Updates

After a stunning victory in the national elections and staking claim form new government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat for a public meeting today. In Ahmedabad, PM Modi will pay his tributes at Sardar Patel's statue today evening. Later, he will hold a meeting.
Yesterday, PM Modi was unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a parliamentary meeting. Later, he met President Ram Nath Kovind and staked claim to form a new government at the centre.
The BJP's performance exceeded its tally of 2014, crossing the 300-mark just three hours into counting. Overall, the NDA has won or is leading in nearly 350 seats - the counting is still on. In 2014, the party won 282 seats, the NDA had won 336. It was the first time in more than three decades that a single party won majority on its own.
Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Gujarat
PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will meet his mother soon to seek her blessings- NDTV (@ndtv) May 26, 2019
