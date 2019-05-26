PM To Pay Tribute To Sardar Patel, Hold Meeting In Gujarat Today: LIVE Updates

PM Modi will pay a floral tribute to Sardar Patel and hold a public meeting in Ahmedabad.

The visit will be PM Modi's first to his home state after big election victory.

New Delhi: 

After a stunning victory in the national elections and staking claim form new government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat for a public meeting today. In Ahmedabad, PM Modi will pay his tributes at Sardar Patel's statue today evening. Later, he will hold a meeting. 

Yesterday, PM Modi was unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a parliamentary meeting. Later, he met President Ram Nath Kovind and staked claim to form a new government at the centre.

The BJP's performance exceeded its tally of 2014, crossing the 300-mark just three hours into counting. Overall, the NDA has won or is leading in nearly 350 seats - the counting is still on. In 2014, the party won 282 seats, the NDA had won 336. It was the first time in more than three decades that a single party won majority on its own.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Gujarat


May 26, 2019
18:18 (IST)
A picture of the venue where PM Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Patel

May 26, 2019
18:11 (IST)
May 26, 2019
18:08 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Being Greeted Upon Arrival In Ahmedabad

