Live Updates: Political Leaders Condemn Telangana Veterinarian's Murder

Political leaders have condemned the incident in which a 26-year-old veterinarian was burnt to death and her body was found near Hyderabad on Thursday. Four people have been taken into custody and the police suspect that she may have been raped before she was murdered.

The 26-year-old veterinarian had gone missing on Wednesday night after she left from her workplace and was headed home. Investigations revealed that on her way back, she stopped at a toll booth, parked her bike there and took a cab to visit a dermatologist. In a CCTV clip, she is seen on a bike near a toll booth in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

When she returned to the toll booth at around 9 pm on Wednesday, she found her two-wheeler punctured. On Thursday morning, her clothes, handbag, footwear and a liquor bottle were found by the police near the toll booth where she had parked her bike.

Nov 29, 2019 17:50 (IST) Shocked to hear about Telangana murder: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader says he is shocked to hear about the brutal rape and murder in Hyderabad.

"How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief," he has tweeted.

Nov 29, 2019 17:49 (IST) She Called Sister, Not 100: Telangana Minister

A Telangana Minister says that the incident could have been averted if she had called the police instead of her sister upon finding people around her behaving suspiciously.

"We are saddened by the incident, the police is alert and controlling crime. She was an educated woman, and yet she called her sister instead of 100. Had she called 100, she would have been saved. 100 is a friendship number, and we have to spread awareness on this among the people," Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali told news agency ANI.

Mr Ali went on to term Telangana's police force as the most efficient in the country, and gave his assurance that the culprits would be identified and brought to justice at the earliest.