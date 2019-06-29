Live Updates: PM Modi Meets World Leaders In Osaka On Final Day Of G20 Summit

Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral meet with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 29, 2019 06:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: PM Modi Meets World Leaders In Osaka On Final Day Of G20 Summit

Today is the final day of the G-20 Summit in Japan's Osaka. (FILE PHOTO)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka today. The prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He also met Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. PM Modi will also hold three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera, as well as a bilateral meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral meet with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Here are the live updates from the G-20 Summit in Osaka:


Jun 29, 2019
06:21 (IST)
Jun 29, 2019
06:17 (IST)
No more content

Trending

Narendra ModiG-20 SummitOsaka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7OnePlus 7 ProRedmi K20

................................ Advertisement ................................