Live Updates: PM Modi Meets World Leaders In Osaka On Final Day Of G20 Summit

Today is the final day of the G-20 Summit in Japan's Osaka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka today. The prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He also met Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. PM Modi will also hold three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera, as well as a bilateral meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral meet with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

