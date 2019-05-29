PM Modi Visits Arun Jaitley, May Ask Him To Reconsider Decision: LIVE Updates

Arun Jaitley said he had faced "some serious health challenges" in the last 18 months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Arun Jaitley's residence to ask him to reconsider his earlier decision and remain in the government. Arun Jaitley had written to the Prime Minister, excusing himself from any responsibility in the coming months, saying he was under doctors' orders to take care of his health. PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah also met for nearly three hours today evening, just a day ahead of the new government's grand oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM and the BJP president met for a second time in the last two days to discuss members of the cabinet.

Sources have told NDTV that PM Modi is expected to call ministers-designate tomorrow morning for tea at this residence. PM Modi and Amit Shah will be the only two leaders dialing lawmakers to inform them they will be ministers.

