Live Updates: Opposition Meet Over Rahul Gandhi's Jail Sentence

The Congress has called a conferral of opposition leaders today.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was found guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark implying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal.

However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

The Surat court's verdict is the latest legal action against opposition party figures and institutions seen as critical of the Modi government.

Smarting from the Rahul Gandhi conviction in a defamation case, the Congress has called a conferral of opposition leaders today.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Opposition Meet:

Mar 24, 2023 09:08 (IST) Congress to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction

The Congress has decided to take to the streets to protest Rahul Gandhi's conviction and will meet President Droupadi Murmu along with other parties.

The main opposition party announced a mass agitation on Thursday immediately after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and said it will not just fight the case legally but also politically.