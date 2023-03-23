5 Facts On 2019 Defamation Case In Which Rahul Gandhi Was Convicted

The court in Gujarat's Surat, which convicted Mr Gandhi, also granted him bail for 30 days, allowing him to appeal the decision.

The case pertains to Mr Gandhi's remarks at a pre-election rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019. "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" he had allegedly remarked ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, who alleged Mr Gandhi's remark defamed the entire Modi community.

The hearing of the final arguments of both sides concluded last week and March 23 was set for announcing the judgment, Mr Gandhi's lawyer Kirit Panwala had said. Mr Gandhi had last appeared before the Surat court in the case, in October 2021 to record his statement.