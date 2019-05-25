'2019 Election Has Helped Break Walls, Connect Hearts,' Says PM: Highlights

PM Modi was also elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formally elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance or NDA at a meet of the victorious BJP-led alliance in the central hall of parliament today. Leaders of the NDA one by one spoke in the central hall and supported the move to elect PM Modi. The PM was also elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting. Yesterday, the council of ministers led by PM Modi submitted their resignation which was accepted by President Kovind, paving way for formation of new government. Accepting PM Modi's resignation, the president had had asked them to continue as a caretaker until the formation of a new government. PM Modi is expected to take oath for his second term next week.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address after being elected NDA leader: