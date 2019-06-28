Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet Between India, US In Osaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump alongside the G-20 Summit in Japan's Osaka. This is PM Modi's first meeting with President Trump after his reelection in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Their meet comes in the immediate aftermath of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India during which he met PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The PM Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance in the wake of the strain that has popped up in the bilateral relationship on a host of trade and economic issues. The interaction between the two leaders is significant in view of the multiple disagreements that have cropped up between India and the US, including trade tariffs and an arms deal with Russia. New Delhi had slapped tariffs on 28 products from the United States earlier this month in response to Washington withdrawing its long-standing trade concessions to India on June 1.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's meeting with Donald Trump:
US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan & India in Osaka: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries
Japan: Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India & United States on the sidelines of #G20Summit in Osaka
Committed to a better future.
Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka.
PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories.
PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI. pic.twitter.com/IBjkzFuTKY
Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue of #G20Summit in Osaka
Osaka, Japan: Besides India & host Japan, US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, & Turkey to participate in 2019 #G20Summit to be held here today.
Osaka, Japan: United States President Donald Trump meets Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. #G20Summit