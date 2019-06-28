PM Modi-Donald Trump Meet Today, Focus Likely On Trade Issues: 10 Points

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are likely to discuss various outstanding issues.

Osaka (Japan): United States President Donald Trump is among 10 world leaders expected to hold bilateral meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the two-day G20 Summit that begins today. The interaction between the two leaders is significant in view of the multiple disagreements that have cropped up between India and the US, including trade tariffs and an arms deal with Russia. Upon landing in Osaka for the summit yesterday morning, PM Modi was greeted with a warm hug by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. The two leaders also held a bilateral summit to discuss a range of subjects, including the bullet train project and fugitive economic offenders.