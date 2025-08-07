Trump Demands For Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's Resignation Over China Links

US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social called for the 'immediate' resignation of Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan. His comments come amid what he called conflicts of interest, regarding Tan's ties to China.

He wrote, "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!"

This week, Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, asked the chairman of Intel's board a few questions about Tan's ties to China, including his investments in the country's semiconductor companies and his connections to the military.

In his letter, Cotton stated that Tan's associations "raise questions about Intel's ability to fulfill these obligations" as "a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars" and to follow security regulations.

He also raised concerns regarding Tan's past leadership at Cadence Design Systems Inc., as the company had pleaded guilty in July to violating US export controls by selling hardware and software to China's National University of Defence Technology.

Reuters had reported in April that Tan had invested in hundreds of Chinese companies, some of which have ties to the country's military.

However on Wednesday, the company said in a statement, "Intel and Mr. Tan are deeply committed to the national security of the United States and the integrity of our role in the U.S. defense ecosystem".

Intel stock fell 5 per cent in pre-market trading on Thursday after Trump urged for the resignation of the CEO.

Tan had taken over as the CEO of Intel earlier this year.

