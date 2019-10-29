Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Saudi Arabia For 2-Day Visit

"Landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the start of an important visit aimed at strengthening ties with a valued friend. Will be taking part in a wide range of programmes during this visit," the prime minister tweeted.

All India | | Updated: October 29, 2019 09:22 IST
Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the keynote address under the title ''What's next for India?''.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Riyadh on Monday for a two-day state visit. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the third edition of Saudi Arabia's high-profile annual financial conference and hold bilateral talks with top leadership of the Gulf Kingdom.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the keynote address under the title ''What's next for India?'' at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), which is dubbed as ''Davos in the Desert''.

Here are the live updates from PM Narendra Modi's Saudi Arabia Visit:




Oct 29, 2019
09:22 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Riyadh.
Oct 29, 2019
09:19 (IST)
PMO Tweets: Prime Minister landed in Saudi Arabia a short while ago
