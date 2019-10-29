Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Saudi Arabia For 2-Day Visit

Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the keynote address under the title ''What's next for India?''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Riyadh on Monday for a two-day state visit. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the third edition of Saudi Arabia's high-profile annual financial conference and hold bilateral talks with top leadership of the Gulf Kingdom.

"Landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the start of an important visit aimed at strengthening ties with a valued friend. Will be taking part in a wide range of programmes during this visit," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the keynote address under the title ''What's next for India?'' at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), which is dubbed as ''Davos in the Desert''.

