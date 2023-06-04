Odisha Train Accident Updates: Death Count In Tragedy Climbs To 288

Over 3,400 passengers were travelling in two trains, according to railways officials.

At least 288 people have been killed and around 803 were injured in a horrific three-train collision. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.



The crash saw one train ram so hard into the other that carriages were lifted high into the air, twisting and then smashing off the tracks. Another carriage had been tossed entirely onto its roof, crushing the passenger section. Over 3,400 passengers were travelling in two trains, according to railway officials.

Here are the updates on the Odisha train accident:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.