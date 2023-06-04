Central Helpline For Odisha Train Accident Information Goes Live

Odisha Train Accident: At least 288 people were killed and around 803 were injured.

The Central government today issued a helpline number for those who were affected by the horrific Odisha train accident. While addressing media on how the crash occurred, Railway board said "139" is the helpline number for the family, friends of those who died or are stranded due to tragic train crash.

"Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call centre number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or dead can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses", said Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of operation and business development, Railway board.

At least 288 people were killed and around 803 were injured in a horrific three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening, the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site on Saturday and met with injured people at hospitals in Cuttack.

The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

A manpower of over 1000 people engaged in the restoration work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes deployed, the ministry stated.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the dead and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated with the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.