Railway Ministry Seeks CBI Probe Into Odisha 3-Train Crash That Killed Over 270

The Railways ministry has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the three-train crash in Odisha, in which more than 270 people have died.

"Keeping in mind all that happened, the information that the administration has, the Railways board has made a recommendation that the investigation be handed over to the CBI," Railways minister Ashwani Vaishnaw told reporters.

The Odisha government on Sunday revised the triple train accident's death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injuries at 1,175.