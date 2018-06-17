LIVE: "New India 2022" Expected To Be Approved At NITI Aayog Meet Today The council is likely to discuss important issues such as measures taken to double the income of farmers and the progress of flagship schemes.

Share EMAIL PRINT Niti Aayog meet will review the progress achieved in various sectors (file) New Delhi: The Governing Council of the Niti Aayog will discuss the implementation of key policies relating to various sectors today, PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday. The day-long meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan will be attended by union ministers, chief ministers of various states, lieutenant governors of union territories and senior government officials.



The council is likely to discuss important issues such as measures taken to double the income of farmers; the progress of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission, and Mission Indradhanush; development of districts and celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, an official statement read.



The development agenda of "



The prime minister also tweeted about the meet and wrote, "Looking forward to the 4th Governing Council meeting of @NITIAayog tomorrow. Implementation of key policies relating to a wide range of sectors will be discussed during the meeting."



Here are the LIVE updates of the Niti Aayog's meet:





09:54 (IST) Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan for the meet.

09:53 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the meet today.

09:31 (IST) Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh arrive for NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

