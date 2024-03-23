Live Updates: NDTV To Present 'Indian Of The Year' Awards Today

NDTV Indian of the Year: Follow live updates here

NDTV will today present the 'Indian Of The Year' awards that acknowledge distinguished visionaries, political figures, sports icons, and entertainers who have not only fortified the pillars of our society but have also contributed to the development of India.

These awards will honour individuals who have displayed foresight, embraced uniqueness, and redefined the essence of 'being a true Indian'. The aim of the initiative is to honour exceptional Indians from various fields. The awards recognise those who have thought ahead, dared to be different and redefined the meaning of 'being a true Indian'.

Here are the live updates from NDTV's Indian of the Year Awards:

Mar 23, 2024 15:30 (IST) NDTV Indian of the Year awards: Chief Guest

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the NDTV Indian of the Year awards. The Vice President will deliver a keynote address. The NDTV Indian of the Year awards will highlight the theme of "India - A Transformative Power".

Mar 23, 2024 14:58 (IST) NDTV Indian of the Year Awards

Mar 23, 2024 14:43 (IST) NDTV Indian of the Year Awards

A discussion will be held on how India's digital revolution has been amongst the biggest transformations the country has witnessed in the recent past A discussion will be held on how India's digital revolution has been amongst the biggest transformations the country has witnessed in the recent past

Mar 23, 2024 14:27 (IST) NDTV Indian of the Year Awards: The Aim

The aim of the initiative is to honour exceptional Indians from various fields.