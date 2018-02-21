Live Updates: Following Tryst With Mumbai, Justin Trudeau To Visit Amritsar Today

Live Updates: The Canadian prime minister is on week-long visit to India

Here are the live updates of his visit to Amritsar:

Following his visit to Mumbai, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Amritsar today. Preparations by the Punjab government are in full swing for the proposed visit. Mr Trudeau is scheduled to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple along with his family. A thick security blanket was put in place in and around the Golden Temple for the visit. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is slated to welcome the Canadian PM in Amritsar. Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and president of the SAD Sukhbir Badal and his wife Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would receive the Canadian PM at the main gate of Golden Temple.Mr Trudeau would partake of langar at Guru Ram Das Langar Hall, which is the community kitchen of the Golden Temple. The SGPC has arranged a specially crafted 24-karat gold-plated portrait of the shrine and a gold-plated 'Siri Sahib' (a small six-inch sword) to be presented to the Canadian PM along with a 'siropa' (robe of honour) and a shawl. The Canadian prime minister is on week-long visit to India. Mr Trudeau is accompanied by wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien.