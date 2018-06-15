Live Updates: People In Relief Camps As Rains Hit North-East, Kerala

In Tripura, water levels continue to remain high. 38,000 people are in relief camps.

At least 12 people have died in flash floods in the north-east in the last three days. The weather office has predicted more rain today. The Assam Disaster Management Authority said seven districts and 1.66 lakh people are affected, while 35,000 are in relief camps.

Train services to Barak Valley and Tripura were affected, mainly due to landslides at five places. In Manipur, five people have died due to flash floods; 59 relief camps have been set up.

In Tripura, with water level in many rivers still high, over 38,000 people are sheltered in relief camps. The National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has sent 160 personnel and 45 rescue boats from Odisha, Ghaziabad, New Delhi and Kolkata for rescue operations in the north-east.

In Kerala, 19 people died in the last 24 hours due to heavy rain. Heavy rain also led to a landslide in in Kattipara village in Thamarassery, leading to the death of a 9-year-old and two other

About a week ago, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, affecting air and local train services. Indian Navy personnel were on standby in those parts of Mumbai that saw flooding. Several low lying areas were waterlogged.

