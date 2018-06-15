Live Updates: People In Relief Camps As Rains Hit North-East, Kerala

In Kerala, 19 people died in the last 24 hours due to heavy rain and 12 have died in flash floods in the north-east in the last three days.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 15, 2018 08:20 IST
In Tripura, water levels continue to remain high. 38,000 people are in relief camps.

At least 12 people have died in flash floods in the north-east in the last three days. The weather office has predicted more rain today. The Assam Disaster Management Authority said seven districts and 1.66 lakh people are affected, while 35,000 are in relief camps. 

Train services to Barak Valley and Tripura were affected, mainly due to landslides at five places. In Manipur, five people have died due to flash floods; 59 relief camps have been set up. 

In Tripura, with water level in many rivers still high, over 38,000 people are sheltered in relief camps. The National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has sent 160 personnel and 45 rescue boats from Odisha, Ghaziabad, New Delhi and Kolkata for rescue operations in the north-east. 

In Kerala, 19 people died in the last 24 hours due to heavy rain. Heavy rain also led to a landslide in in Kattipara village in Thamarassery, leading to the death of a 9-year-old and two other 

About a week ago, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, affecting air and local train services. Indian Navy personnel were on standby in those parts of Mumbai that saw flooding. Several low lying areas were waterlogged. 

Here are the live updates on the weather in Kerala and Northeast:

 


Jun 15, 2018
08:20 (IST)
Floodwater in Assam's Cachar district.

Jun 15, 2018
08:17 (IST)
Jun 15, 2018
08:09 (IST)
Major dams in Kerala have reached their maximum storage capacity and the level at various rivers has risen. Authorities asked people living downstream of Kakkayam reservoir in Kozhikode and Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram to remain vigilant.

Jun 15, 2018
08:04 (IST)
IMD officials in Guwahati and Agartala said that the Southwest Monsoon has already covered most of the northeastern states, but private weather forecaster Skymet said it has covered mainly the eastern half of the region whereas the western part still awaits its arrival
Jun 15, 2018
08:00 (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, especially in northern parts of Kerala 
