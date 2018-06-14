6 Dead In Flash Floods, Landslides In Tripura, Manipur, Assam:10 Points

Flash floods in Assam have displaced nearly 1.5 lakh people
Guwahati: Six people have died in the last 48 hours in torrential rain and landslides in the two northeastern states of Tripura and Manipur. Four have died in Tripura and two in Manipur. Thousands of people are marooned in Assam as flash floods hit several districts in the northeastern part of the state. Four trains have been cancelled today due to floods. The situation is unlikely to improve as the regional meteorological office has warned of heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Manipur has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices, after most parts of capital Imphal were flooded. The key link connecting southern Assam and Manipur has been destroyed in landslides; thousands of vehicles on either side of the border are stranded. Power supply have also been disrupted say reports.
Four dead in Tripura and two in Manipur in thunderstorms and landslides over the last two days, says government officials.
Flash floods in Assam have affected thousands of people. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has said Biswanath, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj and Hailakandi are the worst-affected districts.
In Assam 10, 700 relief camps have been set up, where nearly 1.5 lakh people have taken shelter. Government estimates say, crops in over a thousand hectares have been damaged.
The water level of the Barak River and its tributaries are increasing rapidly, snapping communication between the Barak Valley and Meghalaya.
Landslides have been reported at several locations on the National Highway 44 in Meghalaya
The Manipur government has declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions as floods hit most part of Imphal city.
Residential areas in the capital of Manipur are submerged as the Imphal and Nambul rivers have breached their banks due to incessant overnight rain.
Over 6, 000 people have taken shelter in 180 relief shelters in Manipur, where over 25, 000 people have been affected.
In Mizoram, flash floods have been reported in Lunglei and Aizwal, where over a thousand people have been evacuated to safer places. Landslides have blocked roads at over 30 locations and over 10 houses have collapsed say reports.
Last year, Assam suffered the worst floods in over three decades, that killed 82 people and left over 25 lakh people homeless.