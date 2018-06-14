6 Dead In Flash Floods, Landslides In Tripura, Manipur, Assam:10 Points

Flash floods in Assam have displaced nearly 1.5 lakh people

Guwahati: Six people have died in the last 48 hours in torrential rain and landslides in the two northeastern states of Tripura and Manipur. Four have died in Tripura and two in Manipur. Thousands of people are marooned in Assam as flash floods hit several districts in the northeastern part of the state. Four trains have been cancelled today due to floods. The situation is unlikely to improve as the regional meteorological office has warned of heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Manipur has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices, after most parts of capital Imphal were flooded. The key link connecting southern Assam and Manipur has been destroyed in landslides; thousands of vehicles on either side of the border are stranded. Power supply have also been disrupted say reports.